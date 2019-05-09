Republicans stand behind the beleaguered people of Venezuela — unlike the Democrats | Opinion

President Trump meets with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in the Oval Office in March. Getty Images

As chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, I am constantly traveling the country and listening to voters from every state. The inspiring stories I’ve heard in Hispanic communities across the country never cease to amaze me. In Florida especially, I’ve witnessed the hope of Cubans and Venezuelans who fled horrific conditions in their home countries to pursue freedom and economic prosperity. These brave people have come to America only to see Democrats push the same policies they escaped in their home countries.





As Venezuela descends deeper into the chaos of socialism, Democrats continue to push their radical, socialist agenda. Meanwhile, the Republican Party is committed to advancing freedom both at home and abroad through President Trump’s winning economic policies.

Democrats continue to downplay the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and spread misinformation about America’s role in it. Take, for instance, the recent comments made by freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, who proudly proclaimed that, “A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead to the devastation in Venezuela, and we’ve sort of set the stage for what we are arriving today.”

Omar’s Democratic colleagues have either stayed silent or, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, refused to call Nicolás Maduro a dictator. The world saw the heart-wrenching images of the democratic uprising in Venezuela last week, yet top-tier 2020 Democrats remain radio-silent.

President Trump and his administration, on the other hand, have stood firm with the Venezuelan people and their interim President Juan Guaidó throughout this crisis. The president met with Venezuelan First Lady Fabiana Rosales in the Oval Office and made it clear to her and to the Venezuelan ambassador to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, that the United States is committed to assisting the Venezuelan people in their time of need.

Senior members of the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams have also taken part in confronting the Maduro regime.

Congressional Republicans such as Florida’s Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart have led the way in galvanizing support for the Venezuelan people as well. They visited the Colombian side of the Venezuelan border along with U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States Carlos Trujillo. Together, they showed the world that Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration are firmly behind the Venezuelan people as they fight to secure their freedom.

The United States has provided nearly $100 million for the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and is poised to provide $20 million more in direct aid. The Trump administration has also pledged $56 million to Venezuela’s neighboring countries for their continued assistance in taking in Venezuelan refugees fleeing the Maduro regime.

By imposing sanctions, delivering humanitarian aid and gathering international support, the Trump administration is committed to pressuring the illegitimate Maduro regime and standing firmly behind interim President Juan Guaidó. As Republicans join together to fight on behalf of Venezuelans, where are the Democrats? They are out, campaigning on socialism.