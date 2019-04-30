Miami-Dade is first community to join new resiliency center | Opinion

As hurricane season nears, chances of flooding increase. Miami Herald

In just one month, the first day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be here. As we get closer to that date, we are reminded of past storms – those that just missed us and those that left an indelible mark on this community. The approaching storm season helps us focus on the reasons why we love Miami and want to protect it – and all of us who live here.

We are proud to announce that Miami-Dade County will be partnering with the Atlantic Council’s newly-renamed Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. As part of the announcement today in Washington, D.C., Miami-Dade was named as the first community partner of the new Center.

Both of us believe deeply in civic engagement and action. From rescuing the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts, to the forward-looking bond issues authorized by the Cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County, we are devoted to protecting Greater Miami and the Beaches’ future. This partnership to build resilience may be some of the most important work either of us does, not just as an urgent need, but as a fulfillment of our generational responsibility.

The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Center will bring resilient solutions to one billion people worldwide by 2030. It is putting its shoulder to the collective wheel of efforts, locally and globally, to work toward that goal. Miami-Dade’s partnership with the Center will bring new capabilities, innovation, and collaboration to address key challenges. Together, we will promote individual efforts, community-level work such as storytelling through performing arts and film, and countywide approaches to measurably increase our resilience.

Our efforts to build and scale resilience will take a variety of forms – from looking at our policies that help or hurt resilience, to exploring private sector partnerships and financial strategies, to investing in a stronger community, to developing the resilience of individuals and sharing their personal stories that show us a new perspective and make us laugh and learn.

Resilience is not about averting disasters; it is about preparing for them, navigating through them, and recovering from them in a way that builds a stronger community. Together, the collaboration between Miami-Dade County and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council aims to do just that. We encourage all residents of this magnificent metropolis to join us, support our efforts and move boldly forward with us in this new resilience movement.

Adrienne Arsht is executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council and Carlos A. Giménez is mayor of Miami-Dade.