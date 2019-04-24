For 95 years, the United Way of Miami-Dade has helped improve lives | Opinion

National Volunteer Week just wrapped up 10 days ago, and Miamians did not disappoint. More than 500 volunteers clocked in more than 1,500 hours in just one week at service projects organized by United Way of Miami-Dade.

To build memorable experiences for volunteers and lasting impact in our community, United Way partnered with





Alper JCC, The ARC of South Florida, Centro Mater, Easterseals South Florida, Inspire305, Lotus Village, Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services, Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Mind&Melody, Redlands Christian Migrant Association and Southwest Social Services.

Volunteerism and service are key components of civic engagement. To appeal to a broader audience, service projects ran the gamut, from reading to children and piquing their curiosity with recycled materials, hosting jam sessions with older adults and lending a hand at an animal shelter to planting gardens, cleaning Biscayne Bay, creating sensory spaces and refurbishing facilities at several nonprofit agencies.

National Volunteer Week served as a prelude to United Way’s 95th anniversary, set to kick off on today, April 24, with a challenge to recruit 9,500 volunteers for 95 service projects in the year ahead. The initiative, dubbed 9500 for 95 Challenge, will host several service projects on April 24 in collaboration with six of United Way’s original partner agencies from 1924: American Red Cross, Children’s Home Society, Jewish Community Services, Salvation Army, YMCA and YWCA.

What started as a three-day drive to support 12 local agencies, has blossomed into United Way’s work with over 100 programs at more than 60 agencies that impact lives through education, financial stability and health. United Way has come a long way since the Community Chest of the early 1920s, always embracing diversity, bridging socioeconomic gaps and representing the best of Miami coming together to care for one another.

As Miami has grown and changed, United Way has been there every step of the way, embracing those changes, responding to the community’s evolving needs and transforming people’s lives.

Serving thousands of neighbors, activating volunteers, convening diverse groups, funding quality programs, empowering women, children and older adults, raising the quality of early education, advocating for families and supporting veterans — all in a day’s work for United Way’s incredible volunteers, partner agencies and staff. Behind everything the organization touches, caring people like you make it happen.

As stakeholders in our community’s success, it takes each of us to create a stronger Miami. When you give, advocate and volunteer, you become a powerful agent of change – helping to improve the odds for children and families throughout our community.

On April 24, and throughout the year, join United Way, in person or via social media using #95YearsStrong, to celebrate 95 years of transforming vulnerability into empowerment, poverty into opportunity and despair into hope.

Maria C. Alonso is president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade; Ana VeigaMilton, president and CEO, José Milton Foundation, and engagement committee chair, United Way of Miami-Dade