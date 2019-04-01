People of faith must act to confront the challenges of climate change

O, Miami Poetry Festival 2019 presents almost 100 opportunities during the month of April for our community to encounter and to engage with a poem.

Among those taking part in the project is Eduardo “Echo” Martinez, who is the first Luis Hernandez Florida Prison Poet Laureate. This is an honorary position awarded once a year by Exchange for Change and O, Miami Poetry Festiva. The Prison Poet Laureate was created to increase the visibility of our country’s prison population and promote rehabilitation through the arts. Here is Martinez’s story and poem: