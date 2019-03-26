Little Haiti residents can play a role in development decisions

We have watched with great apprehension Little Haiti become a contested territory. Yoga studios have replaced the mom-and-pop storefronts, hipster coffee shops have planted their flags where neighborhood restaurants once stood. Our churches and social-service agencies have been displaced by the rising rent costs and cosmetic changes reconfiguring the space we consider the launching pad of our lives in the United States.
We recently experienced a collective sense of powerlessness and frustration when an entire block of thriving businesses — tailors, beauty parlors, botanicas, restaurants, all landmarks in the landscape of our proud immigrant narrative — disappeared in the blink of an eye.
It was evident as far back as 2003, that gentrification was fast approaching. We knew that sooner or later the neighborhood would change. While we relished the fact that homeowning families would see an exponential appreciation on their investments, we were concerned nonetheless that more than 65 percent of resident renters would be most negatively affected.
Gentrification was troubling, but not a priority, as we engaged in existential battles for our right to remain in this country legally. As we marched over immigration policies, in protest of “wet foot-dry foot,” in favor of HRIFA or TPS, Little Haiti’s status was rapidly changing. What was viewed as an ethnic enclave, where Haitian “boat people” and hard-working but low-wage immigrants created a vibrant community, became a desirable housing market where real-estate speculators promoted its elevation — protecting it from seal-level rise — proximity to downtown, the airport, seaport and the Design District to more affluent investors.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
In response, we came together as Concerned Leaders of Little Haiti/Ti Ayiti Inc., a coalition of Haitian-American stakeholders who live, work, worship, play, and own property and businesses in Little Haiti. Our mission is to elevate community-based strategies to mitigate the impact of gentrification. We advocate and support the creation of opportunities for business owners and residents who want to remain in Little Haiti.
Recently a major developer, Magic City Innovations, proposed plans whose magnitude will forever alter our neighborhood’s landscape. Seizing on the opportunities offered by the city of Miami through Miami 21, the developers, requested a Special Area Plan (SAP), whose scope will include parks, hotels and luxury apartment buildings. The SAP process offers developers the opportunity to mitigate, through a Community Benefit Agreement (CBA), the project’s impact on current residents. As such, it addresses issues such as employment creation, affordable housing, business development etc.
Commissioner Keon Hardemon, in partnership with Concerned Leaders, negotiated a Benefit Agreement with Magic City. As per the agreement submitted to the city, the developer will invest $31 million dollars over the next 30 years in a community trust, The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, proposed by Hardemon.
The community’s reaction has varied. Some have opposed it outright, demanding that the city deny the developer’s SAP application. Concerned Leaders considers the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust an opportunity to articulate a comprehensive community economic development plan creating an ecosystem that grows jobs, prepares longtime residents for potential employment opportunities, incubates innovative young entrepreneurs and retains and nurtures local businesses.
We envision strategies where the city and Miami-Dade County will align their resources to build affordable housing units in Little Haiti. Opportunities available through the city’s Affordable Housing Bond, the inventory of city- and county-owned lots create the perfect opportunity for partnerships that will address the neighborhood’s critical need for low-income housing units.
In addition, Little Haiti’s cultural identity should be preserved through the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust. Little Haiti Cultural Complex has earned a glowing reputation as a major venue for culture, art and entertainment. Its growing reputation as major destination where the Caribbean Marketplace, Third Fridays’ Sounds of Little Haiti, dance recitals and drumming circles engage and regale tourists and locals, highlighting Little Haiti’s potential as a major tourist destination. The Little Haiti Book Fair’s international reputation is growing as it becomes a major attraction for Caribbean authors and book lovers.
Concerned Leaders supports Magic City’s SAP application. We do not see the need to hit the “pause button” as suggested by the Miami Herald in its editorial piece on the subject. We have been given an opportunity to create a new paradigm where gentrification will not always mean displacement. We are determined more than ever to safeguard this space we call Ti Ayiti. It is the beloved neighborhood, where we have built a community against all odds through our strong work ethic, our love of God, family and country.
Gepsie Metellus is the executive director at Haitian Neighborhood Center Sant La. She, Francois Alexandre and Pastor Erick Jules have written on behalf of Concerned Leaders of Little Haiti/Ti Ayiti Inc.
Comments