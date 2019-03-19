Facebook may join Fox News as being too toxic for 2020 |Opinion

In his State of the Union address last month, President Trump reassured us of something I never imagined would ever need to be said: “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Such an assertion would have been unnecessary — even unthinkable — a few years ago. Yet, the response from certain members of Congress was remarkable: A shocking number of Congressional members remained glued to their seats. The seated politicians’ stubborn “resistance” included many of those symbolically dressed in white.