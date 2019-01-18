Business leaders tell Trump, Congress: End the shutdown, then sit down and negotiate

As a member of a multi-state business coalition, we urge President Trump, the House and Senate leaders to reopen the federal government. We urge both sides to come together for the $5.7 billion wall in exchange for continuing DACA and TPS. We do this because it is economically important, politically smart and morally right.
As we near the one-month mark of the government shutdown, making it by far the longest shutdown in the history of our nation, 800,000 federal employees continue without pay. More than half of them are considered “essential employees” and, therefore, are still working. This does not include the tens of thousands of federal contractors who are also affected and unlikely to receive their full back pay once the government reopens.
Additionally, many government services are underfunded or have completely stopped, including TSA screenings, national park maintenance and routine FDA inspections. IRS workers have been furloughed, which means that tax day may be pushed back, possibly delaying the issuance of tax refunds. Millions of Americans are suffering because of the unwillingness of both Democrats and Republicans to sit down and negotiate a common-sense deal on immigration and border security.
We extend our support to the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus’ proposal to re-open the government immediately in order to prevent further suffering and erosion of our public services and infrastructure, and an agreement that both parties come to the table to negotiate a deal that both provides the $5.7 million for the border wall and a pathway to citizenship for the over 1.7 million DREAMers and 400,000 TPS holders.
We have come together across political parties as business leaders, steadfast in the belief that we cannot hold government and families hostage by political gamesmanship. The government shutdown is hurting Americans and our economy. It is contrary to our values as a nation of progress and unity. We believe the only way forward together is through negotiating smart, common-sense, and moral solutions to security and immigration.
Hundreds of business leaders across the country join us in these goals as members of the The IMPAC FUND/American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC), which promotes for immigration reform that advances economic competitiveness, provides American companies with both the high-skilled and low-skilled talent they need, and allows the integration of immigrants into our economy as consumers, workers, entrepreneurs and citizens.
We cannot continue to extend Americans’ suffering while waiting for one side to buckle under pressure. The longer the shutdown continues, the more irreparable harm we cause families, infrastructure and the economy. We urge the president to publicly call for this compromise and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to quickly move on clean DREAM Act.” They should reopen the federal government. Only then can we all truly take a seat at the table and develop a deal that works for everyone.
Mike Fernandez is a healthcare industry businessman, investor and philanthropist.. He is chairman of the IMPAC Fund (Immigration Partnership and Coalition Fund), which focuses on elevating the voice of the business community in the immigration debate and the protection of immigrants. He is co-chairman of the American Business Immigration Coalition.
