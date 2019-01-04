Fees would tell carbon polluters: Clean up your act

On Tuesday, I will raise my right hand on the steps of Florida’s historic Capitol to take the oath of office in much the same tradition that 45 governors have before me. With my wife, Casey, and our two children, Madison and Mason, watching, it will be a pointed reminder that to whom much is given, much is required.

Future generations of leadership need us to get this moment in Florida history right. Our parents and grandparents did that for us, delivering a state and nation of immense strength, and, now, it is our turn to do the same. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and I are honored to be put in this position by the people of Florida. We are committed to pursuing a bold agenda that opens wide the gates of opportunity and makes Florida the best in the nation.