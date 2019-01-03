Malaria has come roaring back in Venezuela, which puts the region, including South Florida, at risk

In the coming months, we have an opportunity to correct one of Florida’s worst injustices: our appalling record on trying children in the adult criminal justice system.

Since 2009, Florida state attorneys have charged more than 15,000 children in adult courts, some as young as 10 years old. Children of color disproportionally bear the weight of that policy: They make up 67 percent of children arrested (itself a disproportionate share of the population) and 77 percent of kids arrested by police whom prosecutors eventually try as adults. Most children tried in adult court are accused of committing relatively minor offenses, and almost all end up there without review or approval from a judge. A procedure known as “direct file” allows a prosecutor almost complete discretion to get around Florida’s typical minimum age for adult prosecution and charge children under 18 as adults.