Jackson Health, at 100, owes its success to the entire community

Jackson Health System just announced its seventh consecutive year earning a modest budget surplus. Our healthcare professionals are honoring their promises to our taxpayer-owners, ensuring fiscal responsibility and efficiency even as we expand our programs, increase our access and improve our outcomes.
Our bottom line of $18.7 million does not include any funding from the Jackson Miracle-Building Bond, which voters approved in 2013 and which is used only for capital improvements such as construction and major healthcare equipment. In fact, Jackson is matching the taxpayers’ contribution almost dollar for dollar, investing hundreds of millions of dollars from our own operations to make our facilities world class and bring more of our nurses and doctors into more of Miami-Dade County’s neighborhoods. It’s no wonder Jackson has become a global leader in trauma, organ transplant, stroke treatment, burn, physical rehabilitation, maternity and care for the sickest babies and children.
From the time our new leadership team arrived in 2011, our most powerful asset has been the partners who have stood up for Jackson’s success. Thanks to our employees and labor unions; our elected officials and public leaders; our academic partners and civic associations, Jackson has become a national case study proving that a community-owned health system can combine the best of the public and private sectors to create success.
At every crossroads, our business community has demonstrated real commitment to Jackson’s transformation. They see the value of Jackson’s $4.2 billion economic impact and the 29,000 jobs we create. They know that academic safety-net systems like Jackson are crucial to recruit and retain top talent and enhance South Florida’s reputation as an ideal place to live and work. We are fortunate to have organizations like the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, along with many other local business groups, that foster these vital linkages. Jackson’s partnerships with these groups let us listen, learn, and partner with companies of all sizes.
As a result, we are all stronger and smarter.
Jackson is proud of its reputation as South Florida’s top provider of specialty care and honored by our mission to provide the same high standard of care for every Miami-Dade resident, regardless of their ability to pay. Changes to our laws and pressures in our industry will continue to challenge Jackson in the coming years, but those commitments to our reputation and mission will never falter. Thank you to everyone who helped us reach our centennial celebration in 2018, and thank you to everyone who is standing alongside us for even greater success in Jackson’s second century.
Carlos A. Migoya is president and chief executive officer of Jackson Health System.
