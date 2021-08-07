Letters to the Editor A talented chef creates her American Dream

While the media cover story after story of people who are unhappy with America, I want to focus on the positive and inspiring story of a young woman who settled on our shores to live the American Dream.

Amina Ly is a master chef with a fascinating background. Born in Senegal, she was orphaned at an early age and raised by her grandparents in France and Italy.

On Elba island, off the west coast of Italy, she learned of the beauty and abundance of the sea as she was exposed to exceptionally fresh and tasty culinary experiences.

There, Amina found her calling to become a chef and promised herself to one day own a restaurant in the promised land of America.

I met her several years ago in Monte Carlo, where she was the executive chef on the Ambersea yacht. From the first time I met her, I knew that, through her passion for learning and developing her culinary skills, she would achieve her dream to go to America as a master chef.

Years later, while visiting friends in Miami Shores, I went at a lovely restaurant in the village and, to my great surprise, Chef Amina was there — as the proud owner.

Driven and committed, working hard year after year, she had finally realized her dream, for herself and her family — including her beautiful little daughter.

The pandemic was difficult to everyone. However, with determination to pursue her American dream, Chef Amina now has taken over the beautiful Great House of Quayside restaurant on Biscayne Bay.

Being a gastronomic connoisseur, who for years served as president of Les Dames D’Escoffier’s Boston and in Miami chapters, I encourage everyone to pay a visit and celebrate the extraordinary journey of Chef Amina Ly.

Dorothee Rubin, Miami