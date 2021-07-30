Letters to the Editor Allow women to register for Selective Service

Re the July 23 Miami Herald online article “Conservatives riled up over registering women for draft:” Among the opponents to the pending Senate National Defense Authorization Act is Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said, “It’s one thing to choose this service, but it’s quite another to force it upon our daughters, sisters and wives. Missourians feel strongly that compelling women to fight our wars is wrong and so do I.”

This from a man who never spent a single day in the military.

I received my draft notice in 1965 during the Vietnam era, but rather than serve two years as a draftee, I chose to enlist for three years. I served as a tank gunner in Germany, a ship winch operator in Vietnam, an Army education specialist in Okinawa and an Army recruiter in Cocoa, Florida, before being honorably discharged in 1968.

In Israel, women are required to serve two years in the military, and men are required to serve three years. That is a good example for the United States to follow.

The military not only teaches discipline, patriotism, teamwork and camaraderie, it also teaches job skills that can be carried into civilian life. It provides GI Bill benefits that help pay for college after a member has been discharged.

Women do not necessarily need to fight our wars, as Hawley thinks. They can serve in any number of non-combat positions, such as nurses, doctors, cooks, military police or mechanics.

Every American, regardless of their gender, should be required to do their patriotic duty and serve in the military.

Unless, of course, you have bone spurs. Then you get to stay home and play golf and tennis.