Letter: Cuba should be held responsible for its actions against its people

By Cuban American Bar

Activists chant during a rally on Calle Ocho near Versailles Restaurant in Miamis Little Havana neighborhood on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The rally was held in solidarity with the protests happening in Cuba.
Activists chant during a rally on Calle Ocho near Versailles Restaurant in Miamis Little Havana neighborhood on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The rally was held in solidarity with the protests happening in Cuba. Matias J. Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

The Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) stands with the brave men and women of Cuba crying out for liberty. For more than six decades, the Cuban people have struggled against the bonds of a repressive government that denies them fundamental rights. In these historic days, Cubans across the island have sprung free of these bonds — at great peril — to exercise these rights and peacefully demand freedom and their basic human rights.

As the world bears witness to their bravery, we must also acknowledge the costs of their sacrifice. Peaceful protesters have faced a brutal response from the Cuban government, in direct violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The regime has attempted to strip them of their ability to disseminate and receive information not sanctioned by the government.

Cuban law enforcement and military actors have beaten and killed peaceful demonstrators in the streets. The government has fired into crowds, killing and wounding some while denying the injured medical treatment. Unarmed Cubans have been detained, arrested, beaten and killed merely for expressing their discontent in public. And yet, the people persist.

We are heartened by President Biden’s recognition of the bravery of the Cuban people and their call for freedom. But that is simply not enough; the call demands a response. The United States must answer that call.

CABA joins the voices of our Cuban brothers and sisters demanding freedom. We call upon the United States and the international community to hold Cuba’s repressive regime accountable for its actions and for declaring war against its own citizens.

A. Dax Bello,

president,

Cuban American Bar Association,

Miami

