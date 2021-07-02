Letters to the Editor On July 4, shine a light for Surfside

As we pass one week since the terrible incident at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, our hearts grow heavier as the casualties continue to mount.

Although incomparable to the suffering of the relatives of the missing and fallen, it is impossible to measure the weight of the herculean labor of the men and women of our search-and-rescue teams at the scene of the collapse.

Out of respect for all of those experiencing this ordeal, many local governments have canceled fireworks displays on the Fourth of July holiday.

In addition to this wise decision from community leaders, we should all participate in a grass-roots gesture of our own.

Rather than having the night sky lit up by pyrotechnics, individual members of our community should light up the sky.

Each of us should make our own light and add it as tribute for our brothers and sisters who have fallen, for those who are still missing and as a beacon of light in appreciation for those who have worked tirelessly in the search and rescue operation.

For this reason, I ask for all residents to forgo any fireworks on Sunday and, instead, go outside at 9 p.m., when fireworks would have normally started, and shine your light.

Whether it be a candle, a flashlight, the light from your cellphone or any other source of light.

Let’s use that to light our night sky as one community, coming together to show support for those in need.

Let us lift up Surfside by lighting up the night with the actions of thousands.

Let us all join in honoring all of those involved in this tragedy.