Letters to the Editor Parkland legacies live on in nonprofits

The Miami Herald’s June 9 article “Biden surprises grads in Parkland with message: ‘This class lost a piece of its soul,’ ” was powerful.

The story of this graduating class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School and community, Biden said, is “a story of resilience, turning pain to purpose and darkness to light.”

Nine of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting massacre would have graduated this year.

Looking at the nonprofits created by anguished parents to honor the legacies of their children, a phenomenal resilience shines through.

Max Schachter (Alex’s father) established Safe Schools for Alex.

Its mission is to provide the most up-to-date school safety best practices and resources to students, parents, school districts and law enforcement so that all children can learn in a safe environment.

Alex played trombone for the MSD Eagle Regiment Marching Band.

We can honor his legacy by supporting, “Let The Music Play On!” and Florida School Incident Report initiatives with a small gift. Its website is safeschoolsforalex.org.

Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg (Jaime’s parents) created Orange Ribbons for Jaime, which honors and supports causes and programs that were important to Jaime.

She was a dancer, cared about kids with disabilities, loved animals, and favored the color orange.

The foundation provides support to Jacob’s Pillow, the Paley Institute, and Humane Society of Broward County.

Orange Ribbons for Jaime supports programs dedicated to pursuing common sense gun safety reforms.

We can honor Jaime’s legacy with a donation to orangeribbonsforjaime.org.