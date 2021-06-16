Letter: Florida’s Democratic party needs leadership. We have to get this party started!

Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz

We the voters of Florida are quite concerned about the motivation and level of passion coming from the new Florida Democratic Party chairman.

This is my position: Manny Diaz, the new Florida chairman Democratic Party needs to be replaced.

[In January, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, 66, was elected the party’s new Florida chairman assigned to lead state Democrats into the 2022 campaign season. Florida will faces a U.S. Senate race and a gubernatorial race.]

By now, he should have this party running like a well-oiled machine revved up and getting canvassing going, fund raising and pulling a slate of candidates together.

Yet, nothing visibly is being done.

The Democrats in the state should by now have an agenda and a platform.

Diaz, our new chairman of the Democratic Party for Florida what are you doing?

We need to get this party started, we need to be in every city in every county in the state recruiting voters, registering new voters and trying to explain the new voter restriction laws to voters.

What are you doing?

Come on, this is not a job Diaz can sit down on.

We haven’t had not one message from him, not one article from him, not one television ad, absolutely nothing.

Dewitt Lewis,

Gainesville