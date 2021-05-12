Letters to the Editor Muslims reflect on COVID-19’s losses, suffering

Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid Ul Fitr on May 13, a day of thanksgiving, after completing Ramadan, a month during which we fast from dawn to dusk.

This Eid will not bring much joy. Many will be celebrating the event with heavy hearts as families have suffered the loss of a member or a friend to COVID-19.

The Muslim community is advised to come for congregational prayers, using CDC guidelines. During Eid, we exchange pleasantries by shaking hands and hugging each other after prayers, but we will miss that great tradition for a second year in a row.

In this year’s prayers, people will be asking not only for forgiveness of wrongdoing but also asking the Almighty to save humanity from COVID. They also will be praying for the sick and for those who lost their lives fighting the virus.

The spirit of Ramadan was best exemplified as the Muslim community mobilized its resources. Locally, most mosques, in conjunction with our partners, distributed food baskets and hot meals to people in need. Muslim institutions helped the community get vaccinated and provided free healthcare through UHI CommunityCare Clinic. We also donated more than 3 million face masks to nonprofit organizations.

Globally, our community raised more than $250,000 to send food packets to people affected by COVID in India, Pakistan and several countries in the Middle East and Africa.

While we are grateful for the bounties we enjoy in this country, we will be reflecting upon the suffering and loss of lives around the world. May the next Ramadan return blue skies so that we can have our open houses and break fast together with the community.