Letters to the Editor Florida Senate can provide help for new mothers

President Joe Biden recently recognized April 11-17 as Black Maternal Health Week, which was launched in 2018 to raise awareness about the racial health disparities facing Black women. Black mothers die from pregnancy-related causes at 2.5 times to four times the rate of white mothers, according to the CDC. Black Maternal Health Week, therefore, was also a time to bring attention to these unacceptable maternal health outcomes.

The Florida Legislature has taken a critical step to do just this. Led by Speaker Chris Sprowls and a bipartisan group of representatives, the House budget includes funding to extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women from 60 days postpartum to one year. This coverage will ensure that close to 100,000 people in our state continue to have access to healthcare — among the most effective strategies for addressing Florida’s high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.

Now the Senate must show similar commitment as the Legislature confers to deliver a budget.

The case for investing in extended postpartum coverage is clear: Access to quality care after pregnancy is as important as prenatal care. More than half of Florida’s maternal deaths in 2018 occurred after hospital discharge. Pregnant women covered by Medicaid are among the most vulnerable, experiencing higher rates of severe maternal mortality.

Of particular concern is access to care for perinatal depression, which can produce devastating effects on both parent and baby. Treating these conditions early and consistently can have short- and long-term health benefits. Extending coverage will also allow for increased access to the postpartum services offered by midwives and doulas, who are essential to addressing disparities in outcomes.

Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage will also reduce costs. Many women who lose coverage postpartum re-enroll in Medicaid at a later time.

Timely interventions will help avoid more expensive care later.

It’s time to ensure that Florida’s moms and babies get the coverage they need to thrive. Our future depends on it.