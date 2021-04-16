Letters to the Editor Remembering the Bay of Pigs veterans

Sixty years ago, 1,400 men dramatically invaded Cuba to try to end Fidel Castro’s regime and provide freedom to their island of birth. The United States provided the training and 18 airplanes, but the Bay of Pigs assault was a debacle due to a lack of planned backup forces beyond their own resources. Captured members of Brigade 2506 suffered in a Cuban prison for more than 20 months; more than 100 died there. The saga of negotiating their release is still a story of legend.

Brigade members are as passionate now as they were on that day. A joyful reunion will be held at 10 a.m. April 17 at Miami Executive Airport, and a solemn reading of the names of each member at a 5 p.m. gathering at the Bay of Pigs memorial site at Southwest 13th Avenue between Eighth and 12th streets in Miami.

How many Cuban children and grandchildren appreciate this history and its cost, and how their history is tied to their present and future?

The Brigade 2506 Museum in Hialeah Gardens is a new destination to experience and hear the entire story. It is an historical testament that reverberates not only throughout the country’s Cuban American community but to all history-minded persons throughout the United States.

Why am I so in awe?

My father, James B. Donovan, was the Cold War attorney who negotiated with Castro to obtain their release. Even with the Cuban missile crisis wedging between his efforts, 10,000 prisoners and families made it out of Cuba two days before Christmas 1962, and into 1963.

This amazing group of freedom fighters overflow with powerful feelings and pride. I am proud to know them and hope you will join me in honoring them on this day of remembrance.