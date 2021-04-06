Letter to the Editor: Mr. President, Stop the deportation of Haitians

The March 29 OpEd “Biden must stop deportations to Haiti. It’s inhumane — and breaks his promise to us,” March 29, exposes a profound betrayal.

After promising to halt Haiti deportations, President Biden has done the opposite by sending back 1,500 Haitians who “may face harm,” his own officials say, in a nation in extreme crisis, with skyrocketing kidnappings, a corrupt and reviled leader against whom civil society is united in opposition, massacres, assassinations and gang violence so bad that parents fear sending their children to school.

Why is a compassionate president pledged to racial equity expelling Black Haitians?

The only possible excuse is Biden’s ignorance, since knowingly deporting people to “face harm” abroad contradicts American values and commitments under international law.

Wake up, Mr. President!

Stop deporting people to Haiti!! It breaks your campaign promise and endangers the men, women and hundreds of children being deported several times a week in your name.

Steve Forester,

Miami Beach