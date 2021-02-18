Letter: Heard of 1960s Brutalist-style theater architecture? The Pepsico plant in Doral should be preserved

GCP acquired the former PepsiCo bottling plant in Doral for $55 million in February. Above: An aerial photo of the 23.7-acre site. Terra

In the Feb. 15 Miami Herald online article by Rebecca San Juan, “After $55M sale, logistics firm to replace Doral’s PepsiCo plant with new warehouse,” the author identifies one of the buildings on the property as “the 1960s Brutalist-style theater”.

The reference to the theater’s distinct architectural style is a big first step for preservationists, as we continue to advocate for the historic bottle cap theater and its historical significance.

The theater’s future is in a precarious state and can sadly be lost to demolition if not protected with a local landmark designation.

Preservation groups are hoping the new owners will appreciate the architectural and historical significance of the bottle cap theater and incorporate it into any new construction.

The 1964 Brutalist-style building is reminiscent of a soda bottle cap. It was designed by architectural firm Daverman Associates of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the project was supervised by Miami architect Robert J. Boerema, who served as chairman of the National American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on Public Architecture, and president of the Florida Association of AIA, and a Fellow of the AIA.

Doral is lucky to have such a significant building in its midst, and the new owners, GLP Capital Partners, are lucky to have inherited a building worth preserving.

Brutalist architecture is making a comeback and basking in the glow of long overdue appreciation.

As San Juan’s article points out, the new owners are “optimistic about the greater Miami area.”

Said optimism should extend to the preservation of a piece of Miami history, and also making good on one of Pepsi’s slogans, “For the love of it”.

Karelia Martinez Carbonell,

preservation advocate,

Coral Gables