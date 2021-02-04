Letters to the Editor Why is Black history missing in Miami-Dade’s public schools?

It’s time for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) to develop a real plan for students to learn about the rich tapestry of Black history. This year, on the first day of Black History Month (BHM), I asked my daughter what she learned in school about Black history. She said it wasn’t even mentioned. Her answer was the same on Feb. 2 and 3. I did notice she had a Native American project due in her history class next week.

While I should be stunned that, for the third year in a row, Black history seems to be nonexistent in her school, sadly, I am not. I received daily reminders of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the red carpet was rolled out to celebrate the richness of Hispanics. But during BHM, we see the complete opposite.

The nation recognizes February as Black History Month. The Department of Education has online resources for students and teachers. There is no excuse as to why MDCPS has no BHM curriculum.

What is the status of the Anti-Racism Curriculum resolution sponsored by School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall and voted and passed by the board on June 18, 2020?

Recommendations were due on Aug. 12 for changes to be implemented this school year. Yet, it appears nothing has happened. Those plans should be taken seriously if the School Board wants to be seen as an agent of change and diversity.

If all students are made aware of the importance of Black people’s contributions to the building of this country, there might be genuine cultural respect and sensitivity practiced among students and teachers. Black history is American history and should be infused into the fiber of MDCPS’s yearly curriculum. But if that is not going to happen, give our students at least 28 Black History days in February.