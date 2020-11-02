Letters to the Editor Candidate for state House District 116 tells his side of the story

Based on a story in the Miami New Times, which was fed to the paper by a current Democratic state representative, the Herald Editoral Board urged voters to “reject Bob Lynch” in its Oct. 26 recommendation.

Over several weeks, I was harshly critical of the Florida Democratic Party, their paid consultants and some candidates about their unwillingness to support Black and Hispanic female candidates.

Because of my professional background in finance, I was granted access to many Democratic operatives, some of whom were candidates who were quite forward in asking for money. These people were aware of my intimate knowledge of loan structuring and high-level budgeting. For instance, the Florida Democratic Party allocated $2 million for down-ballot candidates.

The line items on the Florida Democratic Party’s loan from the Payroll Protection Program and its down-ballot budget remains extremely opaque.

My frustration grew as our historic slate of candidates were denied access to the Voter Action Network, a national database used by the Democratic Party. Commissioner Nikki Fried generously stepped in to pay for it. This access was further delayed by an FDP consultant. My harshest criticism was levied at this time, using inflammatory language harkening back to a painful period of patrician American history.

Virtue signaling, inversion and projection are interesting political tools, but the Florida Democratic Party should be more focused on full transparency and accountability. I am running to give a voice to the residents of Florida House District 116, in a race that would have otherwise gone unopposed. Elections are about choices. A party should always provide their voters with a choice. I am proud to be one of them.