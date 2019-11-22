Letter: Trump bribery charge makes no sense

President Trump had to approve $400 million to be given to the Ukrainian government, notorious for corruption.

It was not only his right, but his duty to ask for an investigation of corruption within that government, before releasing those funds. Failure to do so could have been termed dereliction of his responsibilities as president. He did not tie it specifically to the investigation of the Bidens, as the Democrats claim.

But if the Bidens did nothing wrong, as they and the impeachment prosecutors repeatedly state, then there is no dirt to discover and the bribery accusation is totally false, because he received nothing of value in return.

If the Bidens were involved in something improper in Ukraine, it is to their shame and detriment and it should be exposed.

President Trump did not ask for dirt on the Bidens but was only asking the Ukrainian president to find the truth. Seeking the truth is not an impeachable offense.

As for witness intimidation, the one who should be charged with that is Adam Schiff. When Ambassador Marie Yankanovitch was testifying, she had no idea that Trump had, on that day, tweeted a criticism of her performance. Schiff interrupted her testimony to read her the criticism and asked her if this made her feel intimidated. She said that it did and then he instructed her to continue. Schiff reading her the statement during her testimony is what caused her to say she felt intimidated.

This is clearly deliberate witness intimidation during a congressional hearing and Schiff should be criminally charged. The law has to be applied equally to both sides. Democrats are not above the law, as they would like to believe.

Ira Jacobson,

Coral Gables