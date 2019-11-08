Letter: Socialism, and not communism, is a lure for young Americans

Re Marion Smith’s Nov. 7 opinion, “Thirty years ago, the Berlin Wall fell. Unfortunately, communism didn’t:” I know of few Americans, young or old, who hold positive views of communism. They join Smith in his disdain for the totalitarian terror it represents. But his I do find Smith’s use of the word “communism” is misleading. The term that more accurately describes the ideals of many young Americans is socialism.

Communists supported a violent revolution and the creation of a state run by an oligarchy. , as described in Lenin’s book, What’s to Be Done? Democratic socialists reject the violence violent revolution and oligarchic rule of communism and prefer socialist ideals that are best advanced by the democratic will of a free people.

Communism has a record of murder and exploitation. But capitalism and Christian Europe also participated in two wars that led to the murder or starvation of millions. Capitalism and communism share one bad trait: Both want control of the government for their own use to exert power by any means possible.

Today, America the USA is dead last among G7 nations in creating economic opportunity as defined by economic mobility. Our middle class is shrinking as the rich wealthy grow in both wealth and but in political power. We understand the relationship between wealth and power.

Modern Russia and Smith do seem to have the same fear: the fear of Democratic socialism. Democratic socialist nations lead the world in health care, education, quality of life, and happiness. (Imagine a happy Russian?) The success of social democracies, as achieved in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, must breed fear in the halls of oligarchical and dictatorial power.

If Smith fears communism, why does he turn a blind eye to the very regimes he chastises — North Korea, Russia and China — that seek to aid our capitalist-chosen leader by manipulating our democratic elections?

Capitalists mastered advertising while the communists were working on propaganda. What if both the two anti-democratic forces joined? together?

Philip Beasley,

Plantation