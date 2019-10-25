Emerson Fittipaldi: Formula 1 racing in Miami Gardens is almost a reality

Re the Oct. 16 Miami Herald Sports story, “Formula 1 and Hard Rock Stadium finalize race deal, but county has yet to approve it:” We’ve waited 10 years to bring back the Super Bowl. Now, Miami is brimming with excitement, pride and anticipation — and rightfully so.

Hotels and restaurants will be packed, and aerial shots of our beautiful beaches will be seen by millions across the world, generating great positive exposure for our city.

Now, imagine if we had the opportunity to do this each and every year.

Allow me to introduce you to one of my true passions: Formula 1.

I’ve been fortunate enough to race cars all over the world for a living. And I can tell you that there is nothing more exciting than a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It is truly a spectacle to behold when the world’s greatest drivers, engineers, and pit crews — supported by tens of thousands of dedicated fans — descend on a city and put on a show like no other.

Futuristic-looking, high-tech cars, zipping at unbelievable speeds, generated by hybrid power units capable of 1,000 horsepower acceleration. Drivers fighting each other for inches and thousandths of a second, while crews execute perfect two-second pit stops each time. An explosion of colors and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

For a few hours every year, the world will set its sights on Miami. Hundreds of millions of Formula 1 fan eyes will be watching.

Just like Super Bowls and Art Basel, at an even greater scale, Miami will be the epicenter of sports, fashion, entertainment and luxury.

Restaurants and hotels will be full, business will be thriving, and the weather will be perfect.

I love Formula 1. I love Miami. And I know that they will make a perfect match.

Emerson Fittipaldi,

Miami