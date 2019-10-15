Letter: Haiti exports no products the U.S. values

I have traveled to Haiti at least twice a year for many years, carrying medical, dental, construction, and discipleship teams. I speak on a monthly basis to churches, civic groups, and anyone who will listen here in the United States about the needs in Haiti.

I have found the Haitian people to be strong, proud, faithful, and eager to work to have a better life for themselves and their families.

They want what we want: to be afforded their basic humanitarian needs. Unfortunately, for decades, this has not been what’s happening in Haiti.

I am a family nurse practitioner here in the states and serve in that role when I travel to Haiti. I have been asked over the last month by folks that have supported my ministry for years, “Why do we not hear about any of what is currently happening in Haiti on the local news?”

Haiti has nothing to offer us in the United States.

They have no oil, like other foreign countries we send troops to. They have no natural resources we’re interested in. So therefore, they don’t make our local news. Even a hurricane would be updated on the news with daily reports of the situation.

The number of people in Haiti, hundreds of thousands, living in the deepest poverty and despair you could ever imagine due to decades of corrupt governments, should be news worthy. The people of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere are helpless to their situation.

Even if they can manage to overthrow their current government, without help from us, it is likely that another corrupt government will emerge. They need our help, and we are the most reliable and best help I can think of.

We may be separate nations, but we are one world. We need to take care of each other.

I know that Haiti will never be free and prosperous with this or any other corrupt government. As the great United States that we are, we have the resources to help fix this. The question is, will we step up to help, simply because it’s the right thing to do?

Teresa Williams,

Warsaw,VA