Letter: Dialogue is key to solving Haiti’s problems, says country’s foreign minister

Re the Miami Herald’s Oct. 1 editorial, “If Haiti’s President Moïse is the leader he claims to be, he must come out of hiding — and lead:” Upon his election in 2016, Jovenel Moïse set out to implement reforms to combat the monopolies which have paralyzed Haiti’s economic growth and the systematic corruption flowing between the government and a handful of big businesses. He developed plans for realistic yet ambitious programs to improve lives and infrastructure.

The editorial states that the president has “failed to deliver on any of the promises he made.” While this is an exaggeration, it is true that little has been accomplished, and in fact we’ve been set back. Anger over fuel and food shortages and corruption is entirely justified.

In Haiti, nothing can be delivered — including a national budget — without Parliament’s approval. Despite the president’s many attempts to compromise the opposition has refused to cooperate.

Notwithstanding the editorial’s advice that he must be “willing to make concessions,” Moïse has gone farther than most others would dare.

He empowered Haiti’s judiciary to investigate corruption and political violence, including recent attacks against journalists.

We are working with the Organization of American States on a four-year, $17.5 million program to strengthen the institutions involved in fighting corruption.

The rising instability, however, hinders the independent entities’ ability to do their jobs.

Today, in Haiti has , we have an elected president obstructed by an opposition unwilling to submit to the democratic process and unwilling to work with him to make the changes they say they want. Choosing a new leader at this time does not serve the Haitian people, it only serves the opposition’s desire for power.

The editorial’s assessment, that the political situation is “dangerous,” is correct — Haiti’s democracy is on shaky ground.

And the solution can only come through political dialogue, which Moise is offering.

H.E. Bocchit Edmond,

foreign minister,

Haiti