Letter: Too late for Miami Beach to defeat Mother Nature

A quote in last Sunday’s Miami Herald from one Miami Beach commissioner had me laughing out loud: “If we’re truly serious about dealing with climate change then everything is on the table, including the golf course. If we’re not willing to even talk about it then we’re just paying lip service.” Really?

Instead of creating bad situations and then trying to mitigate them, how about not creating the bad situations to begin with?

Instead of approving buildings that are taller than should be approved south of Fifth Street on Alton Road in exchange for a small park, how about using the entire space for a wetland.

Instead of approving buildings that are significantly taller than and don’t fit in with the surrounding buildings on Ocean Terrace between 73rd and 75th Streets, how about turning that entire space into a wetland? Instead of developing every remaining inch of Miami Beach property, how about leaving that ground to absorb water.

We can pump water by the millions of gallons into the bay, raise streets to the height of mountains, (Doesn’t water always travel to the lowest point? and turn every last golf course into a wetland, the results will be the same, rising waters. If our elected officials think we can control nature they are sorely mistaken. Nothing to date has defeated it. Nor will.

Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on additional studies is pointless. As is spending $5 million to drain floods off the island and $850,000 on a bioswale pilot project. Would it be better to reconsider infrastructure, place a halt on all new construction for a minimum of five years and look at ways we could retrofit buildings to live with floods?

The governments and particularly the residents of Hallandale Beach and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea have the right idea and should be commended for their dogged determination in keeping their building heights along the ocean low. It is truly beautiful to drive along those beaches. Shame on other cities that have built concrete canyons along the ocean that will forever be to our detriment.

P. F. Balbi,

Miami Beach