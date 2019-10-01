Letter: Miami Heat’s Ray Allen shows us how to be exemplary citizens

[Re the Sept. 29 story “Here’s why former Heat star Ray Allen is taking teens to Auschwitz for Thanksgiving”:] In Sunday’s Herald feature article, I was impressed by Ray Allen’s quest to educate and minimize hate by sponsoring a trip [for] of non-Jewish teenagers. to Auschwitz this Thanksgiving. A black man, His belief that hate knows no particular color , is a strong and exemplary demonstration of a successful man’s gesture of giving back.

Foremost, the Miami Heat star’s sensitive commitment to educate and minimize the scourge of hate rampant in too many sectors of our country — much less the world — highlights the importance of remembering the Holocaust’s message: to Never Forget.

To this end, I would like to recommend to all Herald readers a significant book, “✔Doctors from Hell” by ✔Vivien Spitz. She recounts her firsthand experience in documenting the atrocities perpetrated upon humanity as a former court reporter [during] , who firsthand reported the Nazi Holocaust war crimes trial of [Nazi doctors] in Nuremberg, Germany.

A quote from her book, [attributed to Justice Robert H. Jackson]: “We must never forget that the record on which we judge these defendants is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow. To pass these defendants a poisoned chalice is to put it to our own lips as well.” Jackson goes on to state: ///” “In the end, the defendants eagerly drank from their own chalice, poisoned by their own atrocities.”///This third sentence is not Jackson’s, but follows his quote in her book.

A righteous gentile like Ray Allen, she committed her life in educating grassroots non-Jewish children as to the serious and damaging effect of hate upon society. Her parting legacy is one of justice prevailing over evil: ✔“The Light of Goodness shone over the Darkness of Evil.”

I am proud to have been a professional contemporary and personal friend of Vivien Spitz. Through her book and online Googled videos, hopefully, we shall all never forget.

H. Allen Benowitz,

Miami