Letter: Senator Rubio is wrong; China can help the Bahamas, says consul general

Re Sen. Marco Rubio’s Sept. 14 OpEd, “Helping Bahamians rebuild is a matter of basic morality — and thwarts China, too,” about China-Bahamas relations and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI):

Hurricane Dorian inflicted a huge loss of life and property on the Bahamas. Many organizations and countries, including China, have immediately extended their hands to the government and people of the Bahamas. The Bahamas has greatly appreciated China’s help. China’s disaster relief efforts should not be politicized or distorted.

China, focusing on development with the Bahamas and Latin America, follows the principle of mutual respect, equality and cooperation. This has delivered tangible benefits to our people and contributed to the local socioeconomic development, which has been welcomed by the people in the Bahamas and Latin America. Rubio’s groundless accusations are like nothing but sour grapes.

On the Belt and Road Initiative, more than 150 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation deals with China during the past six years.

During the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) held this year, China issued Belt and Road Initiative: Progress, Contributions and Prospects, showcasing consensus and progress and putting forth suggestions on high-quality development.

The BRI is an open and inclusive initiative for all like-minded partners.

China stands ready to work with all partners to step up policy coordination, implement the recommendations reached at the forum, build a global partnership of connectivity and achieve progress in high-quality international BRI cooperation.

Cai Wei, consul general,

People’s Republic

of China, Houston