Letters to the Editor Mayors seek the quick selection of a Miami Dade College president

As mayors from across our community, we remain gravely concerned about the delays in the presidential search and selection process at Miami Dade College. MDC is an institution critical to Greater Miami’s economic and social well-being.

We are disappointed that MDC’s Board of Trustees has tossed aside the nearly seven months of hard work by a search committee that reflected our residents, and that comprised some of the most respected leaders in the business, nonprofit and legal communities, as well as faculty, staff and students at the college.

Frankly, it is a slap in the face to all these people who spent countless days on this transparent and diligent process that yielded four qualified finalists.

Our constituents are outraged and skeptical about the latest turn of events. Moreover, the unnecessary delay in this process is affecting the college deeply at a critical time — the exciting start of the new academic year, when enrollment, fundraising and morale typically are at their peak.

Our beloved MDC has a rightful spot on the national stage and has long been a tremendous source of pride.

We implore the members of the Board of Trustees to do the right thing and without further delay select a new president for Miami Dade College when they reconvene Aug. 29.