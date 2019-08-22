Letters to the Editor

ICE plan a threat to many immigrants

As families prepared for a new school year, news broke that White House officials spent months developing a plan to block undocumented children from attending public schools.

It was an attempt to “deny hundreds of thousands access to education illustrates the crackdown on undocumented immigrants,” Bloomberg reported.

America’s immigrant community is under attack. In Miami-Dade, where more than half of residents were born outside America, this isn’t abstract — it’s a threat to our community.

Immigration officials have recently increased efforts to arrest undocumented people, asking commuters at Greyhound stops for proof of status. The policy will likely prevent more than a million Floridians — many with legal status — from seeking Medicaid or food stamps out of fear.

And Miami-Dade is being asked to approve a plan that would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deputize police to arrest undocumented immigrants.

Diverse communities like ours must actively stand up to all policies that cruelly punish the poorest immigrant families. Miami-Dade, so far, hasn’t approved the ICE plan; I’m glad the mayor and police chief oppose it, and I’ll continue fighting any attempts to make police an extension of ICE.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, suggested this change to the Statue of Liberty’s inscription: “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and will not become a public charge.”

Nothing could be more un-American. To turn away and criminalize those most in need, people fleeing crisis, undermines the bedrock promise of our democracy and the principles this community was built on.

Daniella Levine Cava,

Miami-Dade County

commissioner

District 8

