Letters to the Editor Miami Dade College board turned its back on this community

We served as members of the Miami Dade College Presidential Search Committee and are deeply disappointed with the College’s Board of Trustees’ decision to discard all of our committee’s work and start this process anew.

Simply put, the board’s decision is a travesty.

All of us agreed to participate in the search process out of a sense of appreciation for the incredible role that MDC has played in building our community and our respect and admiration for Dr. Eduardo Padrón, its departing president. He is one of Miami’s most consequential leaders in our history and a leading national figure in academic excellence.

The Search Committee worked diligently throughout several months reviewing dozens of candidate profiles, discussing the challenges and opportunities facing MDC, evaluating the strengths of multiple candidates and ultimately interviewing seven of the candidates over a two-day period.

Out of an initial list of more than 500 candidates from throughout the country, our committee advanced four supremely qualified finalists for consideration by the College’s board. We believe without reservation that each of the four finalists has the strength of character, level of experience, unquestioned qualifications and superior skill set to build on the unparalleled record of success that Dr. Padrón leaves as his legacy to the College and our entire community.

In light of the board’s decision, we question the College’s ability to now attract any serious community college or other academic leaders anywhere in America to submit themselves for consideration after this display of contempt for the process on the part of the College’s board. Moreover, this callous disregard for the efforts of this committee should alarm anyone in this community concerned about our ability to recruit professional talent to other positions of importance in Miami.

All of us in Miami have come to love the institution we know as “Democracy’s College.” The immense decision regarding the future leadership of the College should be guided by the same values that define this revered institution: integrity, honor, transparency, respect and a steadfast adherence to the democratic process.

Each of us on the Search Committee adhered to these values throughout this process. It’s time for the MDC Board of Trustees to do the same.