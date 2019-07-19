Letters to the Editor Miami Mayor Suarez should support fees on carbon

As a lifelong Miami resident, I’m concerned about escalating climate disruption locally and globally. While effects are always felt locally, policy solutions to address the causes must start at the federal level and have global reach. It’s obvious why municipal leaders in our nation’s most at-risk cities are at the forefront in calling for federal legislation to address this crisis.

I was heartened to learn the U.S. Conference of Mayors, whose Environmental Committee is chaired by city of Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, voted for such action. More than 225 mayors from major U.S. cities voted Yes on a resolution supporting a national price on dirty energy. “Be it resolved that the United States Conference of Mayors strongly urges the United States Congress to pass legislation that imposes a price on carbon emissions,” the resolution stated.

The call for bold action is coming from all corners. Some are broad and aspirational, while others support specific legislation pending in Congress. General calls (or declarations) for climate action come from groups as diverse #Fridays4Future Youth Climate Strikes to the conservative U.S. Chamber of Commerce who has declared “Inaction is not an option.”

Support for specific legislation such as H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act have come via endorsements by hundreds of companies, municipal resolutions from cities across the nation. Even the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce voted to support H.R. 763. Congressional support for this bill has grown to almost 60 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.

Although Suárez chairs the committee that passed the resolution, he was not able to speak for himself on the issue. As such, it is unclear as to where he stands on this important issue. We hope he will join other municipal leaders, such as those from South Miami and Surfside, in supporting this bold legislation.