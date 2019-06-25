Letters to the Editor How will candidates address injustice?

My mother came to join my father in Miami in 1981. She took one suitcase and climbed upon a raft sailing from Haiti, landing on Virginia Key Beach. My parents, now American citizens, left an impoverished country with no economic and political future for its countrymen.

My parents, like many parents today, worked paycheck to paycheck, allowing my sister and I the chance at the famed American Dream.

I started working at age 14, to help my family pay for household necessities, and I am still paying for my master’s and law degrees. Florida, the purple state, is full of stories like mine.

We see America as the country that embraces the hard-working immigrant.

However, the difficulties for our community to succeed have increased. Families struggle to put food on the table and keep the lights on, young people are burdened with thousands of dollars in loans to receive a higher education, households are destroyed by hurricanes, then receive little to no help from the federal government, black men are still beaten and even shot by police pledged to protect them.

If elected president, how will the candidates establish a humane immigration policy that addresses the needs of individuals who may come to America because of the economic and social struggles of their birth country? How will they raise the federal minimum wage with a Republican-run Senate? How will they ensure equal justice in policing, justice and banking system? How will they ensure FEMA is fully funded and run appropriately? With the known effects of climate change, how will they ensure Florida’s coastal lands and homes are protected?

I want to hear from the candidates how they will deal with the injustices afflicting this state and how Floridians can truly live the American Dream.

Michael Joseph, commissioner, North Miami Beach

It’s debatable

Democratic candidates need to love their country more than they feel compelled to destroy their primary challengers. If the Democratic Party is split, President Trump’s united base will be running to the ballot box in a coordinated fashion.

Collaborate for common ground, and focus on winning the White House.

Ossie Hanauer, Miami

Unfathomable

Re the June 25 brief “Russian warship arrives in Havana:” How is it possible for a Russian warship to enter casually into the same Havana harbor into which I sailed aboard a cruise ship just months ago? If it were October 1962, when I was a student at the University of Miami, my parents would have called me home to hunker down with them.

Didn’t President Kennedy warn against any such incursions during the Cuban Missile Crisis and blockade? Had Russian warships sailed passed the quarantine of Cuban waters then, I might not know my children, grandchildren and infant great-granddaughter!

Where is President Trump’s bluster now?

Michael D. Orovitz, Bay Harbor Islands

No climate debate?

The Democratic National Committee missed the perfect opportunity to dedicate one of its debates to the critical issue of climate change. The first debate is in Miami, the poster child of climate change, rising sea levels and increasingly hot temperatures.

If we are talking about 12 years to save civilization as we know it, isn’t this the most important thing to debate and discuss? And Miami needs answers now.

I will be listening closely, because the candidate with the best plan for saving the planet gets my vote.

Kitty Roedel, Coconut Grove

He has a type

Donald Trump is “not my type” of president. And since his inauguration, his series of increasingly peculiar tweets, exaggerations, distortions of the fact and impetuous decisions on critical national issues has reinforced the conclusion that he is not my type of president. Certainly, he is not most Americans’ type of president.

Mary Lou Winkler, Miami

Lawsuit abuse

Florida’s legislative session wasn’t the most productive for lawsuit reform, but, fortunately, we were able to get Assignment of Benefits reform completed.

That said, we failed to exempt companies from frivolous liability claims when their products are misused, we gave greater license to use patient data when building a lawsuit on opioids and we missed an opportunity to pass more workers’ compensation reform.

I am a small businessman who is constantly watching the issues. People fail to realize that every frivolous lawsuit or courtroom bullying action against small businesses raises the price of goods and services for everyone.

Someone has to pay for these things, and it is not the lawyers, and it’s not the businesses.

The consumers pay.

Ron Gawronski, human resources contractor and consultant, Cutler Bay

Long distance

We are spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money on another blue-ribbon, fact-finding committee to take another trip around the world to study transportation solutions. I am sure that after a considerable amount of time, there will be another excellent report on how to solve Miami-Dade County’s transportation woes.

Meanwhile, in the real world, traffic continues to get worse while we sit in our cars in the sweltering heat. If all the money that has been spent on transportation studies over the years had been spent on construction, we could have a rail line from Government Center to Kathmandu.

Ashby Cathey, Miami

Police problems

On June 21, I received a ticket for not wearing my seat belt. Three Miami-Dade County police officers were hiding in a parking lot off of Coral Way and Southwest 107th avenue. At the red light, they seemed to come out of the bushes and out from behind walls, playing “caught ya” with residents trying to go home.

Meanwhile, on the streets of Miami, there are hit-and-run deaths, road-rage incidents and drunk drivers. On the news we see video of police officers who put suspects in chokeholds for minor incidents, punch them while in handcuffs and violently take down individuals who are not resisting.

I tried to contact the lieutenant in charge of the officers who ticketed me. I called and left numerous voice mails, but have not gotten a single call back.

Miami-Dade Police needs intelligent, effective leadership. Miami residents need to be kept safe. We do not need to be victimized by our own officers.

Maria Alvarez, Miami

Political paragons

Each of the Democratic presidential candidates has a higher claim on virtue, honor and decency than does the pathological liar, cheat, thief, racist conman president.

We can make America greater again. Throw the bum out.

D.J. Neyhart, Berkeley, CA

Loose cannon

We’re a country of more than 300 million people. Yet one person is deciding whether to hurl us off a cliff and into a war in the Middle East. One person is making that decision for us all, and it’s not questioned.

We have a republican form of government. At least, I thought we did.

“The Congress shall have Power … To declare War.” Article 1, section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.

Harold Sussman, Miami

An eye-opener

My two children and I recently attended our first County Commission meeting to voice our opinion on a development project in our neighborhood. Flawed logic was on full display. Rebeca Sosa told of how buildings tower over her home where trees once stood, but said we cannot treat various places in the county differently. In other words, we should allow the county to be equally overdeveloped? Many spoke about the need for affordable housing, but most new construction is not affordable. Javier Souto rambled on about socialism and Cuba, then said, “You cannot fight City Hall, folks.” What an inspiring message for my kids. Finally, Sally Heyman said there is no green space in her area; it is all developed. Perhaps these commissioners should stop rubber stamping development projects. The lack of green space is due in part to these commissioners allowing the developers to roll over the people of this county. We need smart development, more trees, better public transit and better quality of life for residents. I thank Daniella Levine Cava and Xavier Suarez, for their forward thinking. We need more like them.

Cristina Whelan, Miami

Lack of character

It is a sad day when the character of the U.S. president of the United States doesn't mean a thing.