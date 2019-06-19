Letters to the Editor Ocasio-Cortez comment about concentration camps insensitive

As I watched a video that was sent to me of U.S Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming that the United States was running “concentration camps” on its southern border, I could not help but realize how uninformed she is, particularly about what concentration camps actually were.

[Here’s what Ocasio-Cortez said in the 2018 video being now circulated: “This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis.”]

Has Ocasio-Cortez ever visited Auschwitz, Mauthausen, Stutthof, Dachau, Buchenwald, Ravensbruck, Sachsenhausen, Treblinka, or Theresiesnstad, as I have?

If not, how does she know what a concentration camp really was like? Can she possibly be unaware of how brutal and deadly many of these camps were?

Her comments are naive, immature and reprehensible. Her comments are so terribly offensive to Holocaust survivors that experienced, first hand, the beatings, the starvation, the daily roll calls, watching people be hanged in front of their eyes, watching people being shot in the back of their necks for kicks.

Has she seen people being marched to gas chambers who then had their flesh burned and rise through chimneys? Has she watched as little babies were murdered and tossed into mass graves like rubbish? Has she had her hair shaved off and a dirty tattoo needle thrust into her arm?

Has she, perhaps, ever been starved half to death while doing extreme labor like carrying quarry boulders on her back?

Shame on you, Ocasio-Cortez.

Politics is one thing, but making absurd and hurtful comments is quite another.