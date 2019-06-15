Letters to the Editor Hurricane plan for the Homestead center

Following my May 29 visit to the Homestead child detention facility, I was shocked to hear that the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) does not have an evacuation or relocation plan for the detained children in case of a hurricane.

After telling me, during my visit, that the facility did not have a plan in place but one would be finalized within seven days, HHS officials then told a Miami Herald reporter that its plan was “secret” in the May 31 article, “Thousands of kids live in tents in Homestead. Do the feds have a hurricane plan?”

Does the Trump Administration think hurricane preparedness is a joke?

On June 4, four days into the 2019 hurricane season, I sent a letter to the administration asking to make the hurricane and relocation plans public.

South Floridians are no strangers to severe weather.

We must not forget that in 1992, Hurricane Andrew destroyed the very spot where these children are being housed.

I am disappointed the administration has not responded to my June 4 letter nor released its hurricane plans.

Instead of taking the welfare of migrant children seriously, the administration and the for-profit company running the center are too preoccupied with making money off the children’s suffering.