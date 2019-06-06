Letters to the Editor On D-Day, remember meaning of democracy

The worst frustration of these days is that we do know that Democracy works.

America has been conceived in its foundational documents and its public life in such a way as to make this a totally possible permanent reality.

In truth, it can be said that only utter foolishness can derail it. I am afraid that these points are in need of urgent clarification on D-Day, the day our way of life was preserved.

The beauty of our system is that ingrained in our two parties are the two basic duties of government. When these two duties are in balance the nation is fine, it is moving forward. When they are not, as it is happening today, the nation is taking a vulnerable road.

The first duty of the State is to unleash all the creative forces of the people. In one word, to provide a society with the maximum amount of freedom where its citizens can grow and thrive personally.

The second, derived and as important as the first, is to properly attend to its disadvantaged and disenfranchised. Problems emerge when the pursuit of one duty interferes or openly damage the other’s pursuit. We are totally there today in the confrontation of quite opposite approaches on issues such as immigration, abortion or the economy.

Now, dealing with confrontation, what is the American prescription? Looking at our history and our laws I dare to say: It is to remember, at all times, that our country permanently rests on this battle of ideas emerging from the tension between the two primary duties of government.

For the fact is that our health as a democracy precisely hangs on the confrontation. I can’t help but to remember two abundantly mature individuals, Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill.

These two would get together for a fierce debate on an issue. That, friends, is American democracy in action. That is the American way!