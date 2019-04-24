This is why the Youth Fair still matters

County fairs carry out a prominent role in their communities, and the 2019 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition is no exception. I am proud to be part of the annual spring event, which was supported by more than 552,000 visitors.

Our heartfelt thanks to all who came to enjoy the rides, food, and entertainment, and to spend a good time with family and friends. It takes everyone to make The Youth Fair a success, which we measure by how much we give back to the children in our community.

We will contribute more than $180,000 in scholarships to support worthy students as they endeavor to achieve their dream of higher education. Winners will be announced in May at our annual Scholarship Program dinner.

We also distributed more than $450,000 in prizes and cashto reward students’ hard work. This year, more than 60,000 projects from dozens of areas of study were on display, including history, literature, the culinary, performing and visual arts, science and technology, agriculture, architecture, business and engineering.

We provide tournaments attended by more than 6,000 public and private school students who compete in swimming, diving, cross country, bowling, golf, tennis, badminton, track and wrestling.

As an urban fair, it is our duty to educate the importance of agriculture, the biggest driver of our county’s economy after tourism. We support the future of agriculture through Our Livestock Funding Program assists public school students with their purchase of costly animals, such as steer, hogs and lambs, to raise for their agribusiness school assignments.

The Youth Fair’s good works enhance the social fabric of our community. I thank all, including our wonderful volunteers, staff and guests, who make it happen.