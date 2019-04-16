Letters to the Editor This is what Dwyane Wade means for all of us

In response to the April 14 letter “Wade’s just human,” about former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade that asked, “How is mankind better off today because of Dwyane Wade’s accomplishments on the hardwood floor?”

Yes he is just human, like the rest of us, but I think the writer missed the point of all the adulation for this man.

Here are just a few of the many ways that he has made us a better community and world.

1). Dwyane Wade is a role model for children all over the world. He delivers a message that, regardless of your background or challenges, only the sky sets the limit for your future potential for success.

2. Dwyane Wade is also a role model as an amazing husband, father, son, sibling, athlete, teammate, neighbor and a citizen of our community, our nation and the world.

3. He is a man of honesty, integrity, loyalty, morality and an overall love of life. These are things that we should all hope to be in our own lives and something that should be modeled to our young people.

4. Dwyane Wade is a role model as a “giver, not a taker.”

As co-founder of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis/The Buoniconti Fund, I can testify that Wade’s answer has always been, Yes!

Whenever he has been asked to show up in support of countless organizations or to support local events empowering youth, he doesn’t hesitate.

As an active member of society in this crazy world, I can state with great enthusiasm and conviction — Dwyane Wade not only walked the walk on the court during his career, but he does it day after day in his everyday life.