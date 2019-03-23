Jorge Mas: Our efforts to bring an MLS soccer team and build a stadium in Miami continue

Inter Miami CF has had a great week of achievements. We advanced our plan for a training facility in Fort Lauderdale, a key milestone for bringing a Major League Soccer (MLS) team to Miami.
Across the league, it is common for teams to play home games at a site closer to the urban center, while conducting training and other support activities at facilities off-site. Teams in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta are just a few examples. Our goal is to create a soccer club anchored in Miami that is a source of pride for residents here and across all South Florida.
While a training facility in northern Miami-Dade County was not feasible, our commitment to Miami remains as strong as ever. We continue to work ardently to realize the voter-approved vision for Miami Freedom Park, which will bring a 58-acre public park, create 11,000 jobs plus 2,300 permanent jobs, generate $44 million in annual tax revenue and be the home of Inter Miami CF at no cost to residents. We are actively pursuing potential tenants with global reputation and the ability to heighten Miami’s standing as an international tech hub. Additionally, we continue discussions with the city to finalize a lease agreement and bring it to the commission as soon as possible.
The Inter Miami CF Youth Academy will offer talented young soccer players across Miami and South Florida the opportunity to receive professional training and play with fellow top players, at no cost. While the training will take place at our academy, scouting will be is conducted throughout the tri-county area and transportation will be provided to the facility.
Free MLS youth programs and Inter Miami youth clinics, delivered by team coaches and players, will be available at Miami Freedom Park to children from the surrounding community, as well as . Additionally, in partnership with the US Soccer Foundation, we will develop free access mini-soccer pitches in other areas of the community.
We look forward to sharing more milestones in the coming weeks, as we work to bring a world-class MLS team and deliver on the voter mandate for Miami Freedom Park.
Jorge Mas,
managing owner,
Inter Miami CF
