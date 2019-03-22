A look back at Coral Gables

I have read with interest and concern recent Miami Herald articles about the changing nature of Coral Gables. My interest was caused by the pace of the building boom and the size of commercial developments now under construction.
Of further concern was the tone-deaf nature of those who defend the changes in dismissing the importance of the once-sophisticated, low-rise character of the city’s business district.
Coral Gables has a distinct personality: Calm, sophisticated, rich in history and wrapped in classic Mediterranean architecture. The city doesn’t need to, nor should it wish to, compete with the frenzied night life of Wynwood or South Beach.
Most residents that I know live here because of the quiet neighborhoods, the beauty of the architecture, the lush foliage and the city services.
When residents and visitors choose Coral Gables for dining, they are looking for good food, pleasant surroundings, affordable parking and an atmosphere that’s conducive to conversation and relaxation.
During my 10 years as mayor, many constituents, young and old, told me they worked in Downtown Miami or Brickell, but they purposely chose to return each evening to Coral Gables because it is a community with a hometown atmosphere and a special sense-of-place.
Attempts to make it just another bar-oriented hangout or to build structures that flood the streets with vehicles and block the sun should not be our game plan for the future.
City founder George Merrick wanted to create a visually attractive residential community supported by a business district that could be easily distinguished from the urban center of Miami.
Until now, that philosophy has been the foundation of the “City Beautiful.” Let’s hope that in the coming years, we don’t wander too far from our roots.
Don Slesnick,
former mayor,
Coral Gables
