Plaza Coral Gables developer respects homeowners’ decision to stay put

Regarding the March 18 article, “One small home is now surrounded by a giant construction zone.” We are aware of the situation regarding the residence at 2915 Coconut Grove Drive. This is a condition that has been ongoing for more than a decade and that, unfortunately, we inherited from the previous two developers that were working on the site since the early 2000s, prior to our interest in it.
The project site has always been mostly commercial (and not just residential area as stated), as it included a high-rise office tower, commercial buildings and a parking garage, etc. The site remained abandoned for a decade until the current re-development plan that includes The Plaza Coral Gables project started in early 2017.
We understand that there were likely offers by previous developers, groups and speculators to buy the last property on the block, but since our involvement and the final development plan for The Plaza Coral Gables project, it has been clear that the neighbor is not interested in selling his property. We understand and respect this decision and therefore the project has been designed accordingly.
A brand new, luxury, single-family residence has even been built 50 yards from the property to offer this neighbor a temporary place to relocate while the construction is underway in order to minimize any inconveniences, if desired. The offer has not been accepted, yet it remains open.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
With the best Class ‘A’ office space, 174 luxury rental residences, a 4.5 star hotel, lower level retail space and almost 2,000 parking spaces, on a site of more than 7 acres, this state-of-the-art mixed-use development will finally transform a long-neglected and semi-abandoned site just a few blocks from Miracle Mile and the Coral Gables Central Business District.
The project’s final design, which is in full compliance with city and county codes and regulations, is conscious of the neighborhood, its surroundings and is based on smart development. It has been reduced in height, area and density from a previous approved program, incorporates a 1-acre, open-to-the-public plaza that will feature a sculpture garden, water fountains, a central lawn area and many recreational and food and beverage amenities, energy efficient construction with LEED certification, green roofs, public transportation (trolley) stops, generous sidewalks and building setbacks, internal streets for deliveries and services, and even a “Coral Gables Townhome liner” to serve as a transition between commercial space and the neighborhood.
Other project-related items and improvements to the area include several million dollars’ worth of neighborhood street improvements (new sidewalks, pavement, landscaping and pedestrian lighting in the neighborhood and on Ponce de Leon Boulevard), and significant contributions for the Ponce Circle Park Enhancements, as well as the Coral Gables Public Trolley system that connects the project to the Metrorail and the rest of the Coral Gables Business District.
Carlos Beckmann,
director of operations,
Agave Ponce, LLC
Gables debate
Re the March 17 Miami Herald Neighbors story, “Gables mayoral debate gets testy over traffic and development.”
I was disappointed as I read reporter Martin Vassolo’s article. At no point did Mayor Valdes-Fauli refer to Jeannett Slesnick as a nagging wife! I’m glad I was there and witnessed it myself, otherwise after reading the article, I would have come away with a very different impression.
Slesnick tried to blame the mayor for the large development projects now being built in the city, although he wasn’t even mayor or in any way involved with the commission at the time those were approved.
Slesnick was less than truthful on several issues when she distanced herself from items for which she voted favorably. She sat on the commission in December 2015 when the 4-story maximum height restriction on U.S. 1 was removed for the Paseo Riviera Project. This decision has been catastrophic.
She also inaccurately stated that FPL had done a great job after Hurricane Irma, restoring power to Coral Gables in “two or three days.” Maybe that was her experience, but in my neighborhood near the Coral Gables library, we waited 11 long, hot, and steamy days before our power was restored!
Mayor Valdes-Fauli and the city commission sued FPL for not complying with the terms of their agreement with the city, which stipulated that FPL, not the city, was responsible for removing trees from power lines after hurricanes, and keeping trees trimmed in the easements year round. The city won. Hopefully, next time, those trimmed trees will facilitate the restoration of power in the aforementioned “two or three days.”
Lynn Guarch-Pardo
Coral Gables
‘Glades drilling
Despite the plenitude of oil in the world and the global movement away from fossil fuel, there is to be drilling for oil in the Everglades.
Floridians should demand the impeachment and ejection of any Florida state or federal legislator who failed to oppose all laws and regulations allowing such drilling, and that of the governor, unless he has used all his power to prevent it.
Anthony M. Paul,
Coral Gables
Protecting women
Nearly half of international migrants are women and girls. Women are increasingly migrating alone or as head of families because they carry the weight of family responsibilities on their shoulders.
Many women and girls are forced to leave El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in search of safety. According to humanitarian organization Oxfam America, gender-based violence from gangs and family members is one of the root causes of forced migration, compounded with poor living conditions.
As a woman, I stand with migrant women in their quest to live free from violence and seek a better life. Those seeking refuge at the U.S. border are not bringing violence; they are fleeing it.
Rather than demonizing and criminalizing them, our policymakers in Washington should protect the right to seek asylum, foster a humane asylum process and invest in programs that address the root causes of forced migration from Central America.
Our country was founded by immigrants and enriched by all of those who have arrived on our shores, including my own family. Immigrants and refugees from around the world have gone to revitalize the communities in which they live, weaving deeply into the fabric of the United States.
This is the time to show compassion and not close our hearts, minds and borders to the most vulnerable.
Annie Betancourt,
Coral Gables
Keep printing
For those who say “no más” to printed newspapers, that digital is “here to stay,” I’d suggest they read the Miami Herald’s investigative reports about the influence and impact of a Russian (Sergey Danilochkin), a Chinese (Li “Cindy” Yang), and a Cuban-American (Alexander Acosta), over our economic, political, and legal systems.
These reports have been excellently researched and documented by Herald investigators/reporters Nicholas Nehamas, Caitlin Ostroff, Sarah Blaskey and Julie K. Brown.
Keep buying and reading the Miami Herald with your coffee every morning, as digital “won’t tell you the whole story.”
Kudos to the Herald’s staff of writers and investigators. You’re the best!
Nelson Benedico,
Miami
Spring Break blues
Once again, it appears the City of Miami Beach is not prepared to deal with the multitude of spring breakers who have descended on the city.
While many of these visitors are decent and law abiding, a growing number are nothing more than thugs intent on destroying the good time sought by most visitors. While many of these thugs are from across the bay, others come here from all over the country with one goal in mind: Chaos.
The men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department should be commended for doing an admirable job, despite the constraints placed upon them by an inept leadership. It is obvious that the political correctness and stand-down policy now in place is not working, and has in fact not only jeopardized the safety of these officers, but also that of visitors and residents.
No one in their right mind would want to visit Miami Beach now. It’s time for a change before more carnage occurs!
Charles Miller,
Davie
Soccer foibles
Maybe Jorge Mas and his minions could take at look at Central Park in New York, with its more than 800 acres. Imagine, with all that land, they could really create a soccer paradise with parks, hotels, offices, etc., etc.
Michael Holmquist,
Miami
Yes, party, but NIMBY
The March 20 letter, “Music festival,” highlights a dilemma. We enjoy many special events and festivals in Miami but nobody wants them where they live. You become trapped in your home when those occur in your neighborhood.
When Ultra was downtown, thousands of commuters and residents were inconvenienced by a “horrible event.” Nobody wants that one.
Key Biscayne successfully ousted the Miami Open and now complains about the Boat Show. I agree that Ultra should be in the middle of nowhere, but maybe it’s time for someone else to suffer and give the Beach a break.
Marian Turk,
Miami Beach
Comments