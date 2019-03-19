Miami-Dade Commission should keep promise and nix new high-density project in East Kendall

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Commission will vote on whether to approve a zoning change appeal to redevelop the Kings Creek Village Shopping Plaza in East Kendall. A developer wants to erect high-density mega structures overwhelmingly opposed by Kings Creek Village residents seeking to preserve the family-friendly green open spaces of their quiet oasis just west of the crowded downtown Dadeland area.
JDP Equities LLC is asking the commission to reverse the unanimous denial in November by the Kendall Community Zoning Board of a zoning & variance request to replace the quaint one and and two story shopping plaza built in 1974. Instead, the developer proposes super high-density office/retail/housing mega structures, four-story parking garage, and no green open spaces... of course, increased traffic is included.
Ignoring that the four-acre parcel is at the center of a planned community subject to the governing restrictions/documents of the Kings Creek Village Master Homeowner’s Association, the developer has not sought the association’s architectural approval, as required. Yet, the developer obtained approval from the county’s zoning staff, as though this was a free-standing parcel anywhere in Miami-Dade. This is wrong.
Since the 1970s the East Kendall neighbors west of the Palmetto Expressway have relied on the promise made by the county when residents agreed to the nearby massive development known as downtown Dadeland. This was in exchange for a pledge that high-density projects would not be permitted west of the Palmetto Expressway.
This is a repeat of a similar developer threat to East Kendall in 2005, which the County Commission voted unanimously to halt. Back then, I was quoted in the Miami Herald with a message that applies as well in 2019: “Your vote today will decide whether neighbors can trust future assurances by our county commissioners.”
Alfredo Manrara
Ex-Pres., East Kendall Fed. of Condominium and Homeowner Associations,
Miami
