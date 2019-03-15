College engineering projects tackle infrastructure challengesin Cuba

On March 23, the Association of Cuban-American Engineers (ACAE) and the Cuban-American Association of Civil Engineers (C-AACE) will host the ninth annual Cuba Infrastructure Scholarship Competition at Florida International University.
It is a landmark year for me as the new competition committee chair, and I proudly take recognize a major accomplishment for an event first designed as a local and state competition.
Joining the University of Florida and Florida International University as multiple-time competitors since the inception of the event are first-time participants Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah; George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia; the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta; and the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
The teams are vying for $12,000 in prizes, and will present their projects on how to improve Cuba’s failing infrastructure before five judges. The teams submitted comprehensive real-life projects, representing hundreds of hours of work. Ultimately, they and the previous years’ teams might actually participate in the reconstruction of Cuba, a nation that has a long way to go before it can provide adequate housing and transportation, safe water sources, waste management practices and efficient energy systems.
We are proud of the growth of our competition, launched just nine years ago with three teams from local universities and a cash prize of just $1,750.
The ACAE and the C-AACE reaffirm our commitment to working toward a better Cuba. With the legacy of Cuban engineering and professionalism, we are pleased to help create a new generation of engineers who are interested in our native country’s reconstruction while serving our profession and our adopted homeland, the United States.
Regina Rodriguez, chair,
Cuba Infrastructure Scholarship Competition Committee,
Association of Cuban-American Engineers,
Cuban-American Association of Civil Engineers
