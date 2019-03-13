Re the March 12 story “Why the DNC snubbed Miami for the 2020 Democratic convention:”
If I were in charge of putting together a big and important summertime gathering, I most certainly would not bet on a location that could be upended by a hurricane.
July 2020? Milwaukee is a safe bet.
Meg Livergood Gerrish,
Palmetto Bay
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
College scandal
What is the appropriate penalty for the wealthy elites who paid bribes and cheated to get their otherwise undeserving children into prestigious colleges?
Their actions possibly deprived other deserving applicants of opportunities and advantages that, we know, can affect an entire life.
This potential damage is speculative and not legally provable, but this does not diminish the gravity of the offense these elites and their conspiring educators committed and that should be taken into account when they are judged.
L. Gabriel Bach,
Miami
Weaver remembered
It has been 30 years since I was fortunate to get to know Dorothy Weaver through her outstanding leadership at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Since then, I’ve thought of her often, always with gratitude, respect and most sincere admiration.
I’m so sad to hear of her passing. At the same time, I join the countless number of people who, in thinking of Dorothy, are celebrating her life, a life well lived, grateful for the many critically important contributions she made in our community.
Dorothy Weaver really cared and really made a difference.
Maria C. Barros, Miami
Balanced outcomes
Since 1960, under the current presidential election process, there have been 10 elected U.S. presidents.
Five Republicans: Donald Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. (Gerald Ford served a portion of Nixon’s second term).
Five Democrats: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Lyndon Johnson and John Kennedy.
It seems pretty balanced to me. Compare this with the rest of the world during this span of time and see what you think.
Throughout this time, and then some, the Supreme Court has consisted of nine justices, in fact, since the Judiciary Act of 1869. It has functioned efficiently.
Now I hear rumblings that some members of the newly elected Democrats in the House of Representatives want and are proposing to change the U.S. Constitution and electoral system.
Why?
Because Hillary Clinton lost? Was that the fault of the system or her ill-fated campaigning and ineptitude?
Juan Pablo Aleman,
Miami
Have fun — and win
Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote is being short-sighted in response to Derek Jeter wanting fans to have a memorable experience at Marlins Park. I work in Miami and attend as many games as I can to support the team. All 30 teams in the MLB want to win every game, nobody more than Jeter. However that would be rare.
Marlins fans want a competitive team and to have a great time at the ballpark, not one or the other. It’s an investment for families with children as well as die-hard fans to attend games; it should be a total experience.
Cote may be out of touch with what fans want when they go to a sporting event. Does he have to pay to attend games? If not, maybe that colors his perspective.
I want to have a great time while I watch the Marlins strive to win multiple World Series. Jeter intends to deliver both.
K. Kennedy, Houston
Go to church
Re the March 10 opinion by Fabiola Santiago, “Want kids to learn about Bible? Send them to church:” If you want your children to learn about God, the Commandments, ethics and being a good person, don’t expect the school system to do your work. Send your child to church and Sunday school or religious education classes, and show them what you want them to learn.
Children learn by imitating adults. Behave as you would like your children to behave. If you want them to learn the Bible, read the Bible at home. If they see adults learning Bible lessons, they are more likely to do it, too. Don’t expect teachers to do the work you are supposed to do.
Sue Ann Campbell,
Cutler Bay
Dubious decision
Shame on the judge who sentenced the teenage boy who lit a caged cat on fire and watched it die in agony. The judge gave the teen no jail time. How is she a judge? And why?
Diane Hoffman,
Hollywood
Biscayne off course
Re Linda Robertson’s March 10 story, “Built for speed, not safety:” For more than 60 years, my family has owned large swaths of real estate on Biscayne Boulevard. We have been plagued by poor services and long ignored by city fathers.
The article touches on the bare-bones police presence for enforcing rules of the road. We were instrumental in establishing a Neighborhood NET Office, which was created as a mini-police station. Any crack-down on speeders and reckless scooter riders or motorcyclists has been missing for a long time.
So many plans were created and never implemented. Where is the commissioner of that area? Missing in action, too. The boulevard is still looks seedy and unkempt, sidewalks cracked, no bike lanes and no enforcement of pedestrian walkways.
The time is now to show interest in the Upper Eastside. How about directing consistent resources rather than spotty attempts?
Jim Angleton,
Bay Harbor Island
Hi-tech roads
Re the March 11 letter “Vital local issues:” As the writer suggests, the problem will not be solved by funding more troopers to monitor drivers.
We are now in the era of technology.
Red-light cameras at major intersections have reduced accidents and improved driver behavior. Speed cameras have been in use in Europe, and even Minnesota, for some time.
It took several years for red-light cameras to win approval in the Legislature and courts in our state.
It is now time to push for the use of speed cameras.
There is rarely an officer around to cite drivers who are putting themselves and others at risk with reckless driving.
It is time to implement technology to deal with speeding and make our roadways safer for us all.
Phyllis Levy,
Miami
Just as broad
Re the March 10 letter “Broad resolution:” With regards to the writer’s pithy remark about the U.S. House of Representatives’ resolution opposing hate, does that include Hillary and Obama haters?
Roberta Leonard,
Miami
Comments