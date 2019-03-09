Banning sanctuary cities sends wrong message

I am a retired Assistant U.S. Attorney who devoted more than 30 years to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. I have been reading about the criminal case of Jeffrey Epstein. His conduct is despicable. Sadly, what is equally despicable are the actions of then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta, possibly assistants working at his direction, and possibly one or more of the criminal defense attorneys working for Epstein.