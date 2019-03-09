Banning sanctuary cities sends wrong message

The Florida Senate is moving a bill, Senate Bill68, that would prohibit so-called sanctuary cities in our state. There has been, and will be, much debate about the specific wording to be used.
There will be arguments over whether to use the word ‘may’ or ‘shall’ and over the definition of ‘detainer’ and other verbal gymnastics to try and make the bill more palatable to one group or another. The truth is, none of that matters.
Regardless of how artfully crafted the bill may be in the end, the fact remains that it sends a horribly negative message to people everywhere. To families around the world who may be deciding where to spend their vacations, it says, “You are not welcome in Florida. Go somewhere else.” To immigrants it says, “You are not welcome here. We want to round you up and deport you.”
Do we really want to send the message that if these poor souls come to the attention of authorities, they’ll be locked up and deported? Do we really want to force them further into the shadows of fear and desperation?
Most Floridians don’t want to send that message, because it doesn’t reflect their truly caring hearts and the love they have for all people. Most Floridians want to end the abuse of the vulnerable. Most Floridians want children to trust law enforcement and feel safe in their schools and neighborhoods, and most Floridians welcome visitors from around the globe and appreciate the jobs they create and the huge positive impact they have on our economy and quality of life.
It is my deep hope that the Florida Senate will reject this unnecessary, intolerant legislation and, instead, send the message that Florida is a welcoming state that values everyone who chooses to call it home.
Aida Levitan, chair,
FACE, Miami
