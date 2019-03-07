Jeffrey Epstein’s victims seek an answer to one question: Why?

I am a retired Assistant U.S. Attorney who devoted more than 30 years to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. I have been reading about the criminal case of Jeffrey Epstein. His conduct is despicable. Sadly, what is equally despicable are the actions of then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta, possibly assistants working at his direction, and possibly one or more of the criminal defense attorneys working for Epstein.
The Crime Victims’ Rights Act of 2004, a federal law, unambiguously mandates the victims of crimes be notified of any significant legal action in a criminal case, including discussions of a plea agreement with the criminal defendant. It is undisputed that Acosta did not notify the victims of Epstein’s depraved conduct. The question everyone is asking is: Why? It is beyond peradventure to suggest Acosta or his assistants forgot. It is equally preposterous to suggest they misunderstood the law’s requirements.
I can think of only two reasons a DOJ employee would willfully violate a clear federal law — blackmail or bribery. If either is true, the implications are chilling. Acosta has repeatedly refused to answer, or ignored, the simple question.
There is absolutely no evidence, yet, of bribery or blackmail. The Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and the Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) are investigating to determine if there was misconduct.
If OPR and/or OIG discover such evidence, the matter should be referred to the Criminal Division of the Department Justice for a grand jury investigation of all involved, including Epstein’s attorneys.
Some day, hopefully, the victims will get the answer to a simple question: Why? ?
Robert J. Bondi,
Miami
