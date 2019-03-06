Time to fix Florida’s education funding

We don’t need a study to know that South Florida’s cost of living is among the highest in the state. However, when it comes to the state’s K-12 funding allocations, we do.
A recent report commissioned by the Florida Department of Education (FDE) examined the state’s District Cost Differential (DCD) methodology of allocating funds and determined that it’s time for a simpler, more transparent, and more accurate distribution.
While the original legislative intent of DCD is equity, in 2003, the legislature began reducing funds to counties with greater amenities, and greater cost of living. This continues to challenge Miami-Dade County, with the highest poverty rates in Florida, the fourth largest school district in the country, and a constant influx of families, many of whose children do not speak English. The county’s school system estimates it has lost more than $1 billion over the last 15 years due to the DCD change.
This year, the legislature has a chance to fix what is truly an inequity, and it is heartening that some in our Miami-Dade delegation are already moving in that direction.
State Senator Manny Diaz and State Representative Vance Aloupis have filed Senate Bill 1284 and House Bill 1031, respectively, which would require the FDE to consult with diverse, informed stakeholders in adjusting the formula each year and include indexed wage data. This will support relevant funding.
It’s time for Florida’s broken funding formula to stop shortchanging our hardworking educators and our children. The DCD report proves there is a much better way. The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce supports Diaz’ and Aloupis’ efforts and calls on our community to support it as well.
Alfred Sanchez,
president and chief executive officer,
Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce
